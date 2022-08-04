Aaron Rodgers Not Playing Until 45: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday.

The occasion led reporters to asked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he plans to play until he's 45 years old as well. He made it abundantly clear he's not.

"No, I don't. But happy birthday, Tom," Rodgers joked.

Fans aren't ready for Rodgers to retire just yet.

"i forget that one day aaron rodgers is gonna retire and i fear for that day," one fan said.

"I don’t blame him. He has ambitions outside of football. Win one more Super Bowl and ride out into the sunset!" one fan said.

At least one fans thinks Rodgers would leave after the 2022 season if he wins a Super Bowl.

"These guys got 2 MAYBE 3 years. He loves the game but seems to be happy elsewhere. I say this year and next then it’s a wrap. Unless they win super bowl this year. I could see him walking away on top," the fan said.

At 38 years old, Rodgers could keep playing for a few more years before hanging up his cleats.