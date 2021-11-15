The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Surprise Decision

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams last week. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver had been linked to several different teams, though few experts, if any, had him signing with the Rams.

The Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among other teams, were most frequently mentioned for the talented wide receiver.

Alas, Beckham wanted to go to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish the 2021 season on the West Coast.

Sunday night, following his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed Beckham’s decision.

Rodgers said he felt good about the pursuit of Beckham, but the wide receiver simply made the best choice for himself.

Beckham is set to make his debut for the Rams on Monday night.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.

