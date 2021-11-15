Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Odell Beckham’s Surprise Decision

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams last week. The former Cleveland Browns wide receiver had been linked to several different teams, though few experts, if any, had him signing with the Rams.

The Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among other teams, were most frequently mentioned for the talented wide receiver.

Alas, Beckham wanted to go to Los Angeles. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams to finish the 2021 season on the West Coast.

Sunday night, following his team’s win over the Seattle Seahawks, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed Beckham’s decision.

Rodgers said he felt good about the pursuit of Beckham, but the wide receiver simply made the best choice for himself.

Aaron Rodgers said he "felt good about the conversations" around the Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit and he appreciated Green Bay was in the mix. Said ultimately it just wasn't the right fit. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) November 15, 2021

Beckham is set to make his debut for the Rams on Monday night.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ESPN.