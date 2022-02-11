Aaron Rodgers Offers Timeline For His Decision

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to keep the entire NFL world waiting much longer.

Rodgers is on contract with the Packers for the 2022 season. Similar to last year, however, there are rumblings he may demand a trade. Denver is a potential landing spot.

The good news is it doesn’t sound like we’re going to have to wait all offseason for Rodgers to make a decision.

Rodgers told reporters on Thursday night that he’ll make a decision in the “near future.”

“There will be a decision in the near future,” said Rodgers. “I’m not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

Let’s hope Aaron Rodgers stays true to his word. We’re not sure we can handle another full offseason of rumors and speculation.

Rodgers has three options he’s considering. The first and most obvious one is to stay in Green Bay. The Packers should be successful next season, but they face plenty of issues related to the salary cap.

Second, Rodgers can demand a trade and name a few teams he’d be willing to play for. The Packers wouldn’t have much leverage in this situation and would probably give in and trade him.

Third, Rodgers could retire and call it a career. He just won his fourth MVP award, but lost again too early in the postseason. Perhaps he’s done.

We should find out Rodgers’ decision in coming weeks, hopefully before the 2022 NFL Draft.