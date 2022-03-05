Aaron Rodgers is officiating a wedding in California on Saturday as the NFL world continues to wait for his decision on the 2022 season.

The wedding involves his Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, who is getting married in California on Saturday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is expected to be in attendance, too.

“Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild,” Mike Silver tweeted.

Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 5, 2022

This could get interesting…

“I’m confident Aaron Rodgers can find a way to make this wedding all about him,” one fan joked.

“Why does everything have to be a thing with this guy? I don’t remember this much of a circus with Peyton or Brady going to their new teams,” another fan admitted.

Rodgers is officiating Bak’s wedding 😂 https://t.co/zY0gvYS90U — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) March 5, 2022

getting my wedding officiated by aaron rodgers https://t.co/YN6I1FhVNI — Broncos Reddit (@Broncos_Reddit) March 5, 2022

Rodgers is reportedly “torn” on his decision of where to play in 2022. If he leaves the Packers, three teams are reportedly considered the favorites.

Perhaps we’ll get an answer from Rodgers soon…