Aaron Rodgers Officiating A Wedding: NFL World Reacts

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers during a game.SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers signals in the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers is officiating a wedding in California on Saturday as the NFL world continues to wait for his decision on the 2022 season.

The wedding involves his Packers teammate, David Bakhtiari, who is getting married in California on Saturday.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is expected to be in attendance, too.

“Today Packers LT David Bakhtiari is getting married in California. Aaron Rodgers is set to officiate it. Matt LaFleur will be there. Rodgers is likely to tell the Packers what he wants to do by Tuesday afternoon. Timing is kinda wild,” Mike Silver tweeted.

This could get interesting…

“I’m confident Aaron Rodgers can find a way to make this wedding all about him,” one fan joked.

“Why does everything have to be a thing with this guy? I don’t remember this much of a circus with Peyton or Brady going to their new teams,” another fan admitted.

Rodgers is reportedly “torn” on his decision of where to play in 2022. If he leaves the Packers, three teams are reportedly considered the favorites.

Perhaps we’ll get an answer from Rodgers soon…

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.