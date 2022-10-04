Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Bill Belichick Pregame Conversation
Aaron Rodgers pregame conversation with Bill Belichick seems to have meant a lot to the Packers QB.
Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, Rodgers opened up about his "pretty cool" chat with the six-time Super Bowl champ. Saying it was a touching moment:
The thing that touched me that I really appreciated was him coming over pregame. Because postgame, you’re always going to have a moment with the other quarterback or head coach or somebody you know, but there’s so many cameras and microphones, it’s hard to really have a real conversation. But he stopped over when we were just starting our throwing lines and got to chat for 45 seconds or a minute, and that was really meaningful because there’s no cameras around, there’s no microphones.
To have a good conversation, share mutual respect and admiration like that was really cool. And obviously, he’s a phenomenal coach.
A-Rod and BB also met up after the game where they shared another embrace following the Packers 27-24 overtime win.
Afterwards, Belichick was also complementary of Rodgers, saying in his postgame presser that the four-time MVP was just "too good" at the end of the day.
I’d say in the end, Rodgers is just too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those, and he’s just too smart, too good, too accurate, and in the end, he got us. We just couldn’t quite do enough in the other areas to quite offset it.