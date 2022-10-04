Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Bill Belichick Pregame Conversation

Aaron Rodgers pregame conversation with Bill Belichick seems to have meant a lot to the Packers QB.

Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday, Rodgers opened up about his "pretty cool" chat with the six-time Super Bowl champ. Saying it was a touching moment:

The thing that touched me that I really appreciated was him coming over pregame. Because postgame, you’re always going to have a moment with the other quarterback or head coach or somebody you know, but there’s so many cameras and microphones, it’s hard to really have a real conversation. But he stopped over when we were just starting our throwing lines and got to chat for 45 seconds or a minute, and that was really meaningful because there’s no cameras around, there’s no microphones. To have a good conversation, share mutual respect and admiration like that was really cool. And obviously, he’s a phenomenal coach.

A-Rod and BB also met up after the game where they shared another embrace following the Packers 27-24 overtime win.

Afterwards, Belichick was also complementary of Rodgers, saying in his postgame presser that the four-time MVP was just "too good" at the end of the day.