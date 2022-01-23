Aaron Rodgers Made His Opinion On President Biden Very Clear

It seems that Aaron Rodgers is not a fan of the current White House.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who is unvaccinated, criticized President Biden and his White House for their views on the pandemic.

Rodgers made it clear that he’s not a fan of the current regime.

“When the president of the United States says, ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,’ it’s because him and his constituents, which, I don’t know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes,” Rodgers said Thursday, according to ESPN.

“But when you say stuff like that, and then you have the CDC, which — how do you even trust them? — but then they come out and talk about 75 percent of the COVID deaths have at least four comorbidities. And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

Rodgers has been very outspoken on the vaccine and the pandemic. He says he is not anti-vaxx, though he chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

What are your thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ comments towards President Joe Biden? 👀 (via @KVanValkenburg) 💉: https://t.co/RGvT1Dxcmo pic.twitter.com/qSoQGjFnsW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2022

President Biden joked about Rodgers’ vaccine status earlier in the season.

“Tell your quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” Biden said to a Packers fan while touring tornado damage in Kentucky.

The Packers, meanwhile, lost to the 49ers, 13-10, on Saturday night.