Report: What Aaron Rodgers Had Been Telling Opposing Players

Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay and the Packers quarterback reportedly hasn’t been trying very hard to keep that a secret.

According to a new report by Tyler Dunne of Go Long, Rodgers had been telling opposing players that he had interest in leaving Green Bay. Rodgers reportedly asked opposing players if they would have interest in joining him on a different team.

“Heard Aaron Rodgers was telling some opposing players this past season that he was looking to build a team elsewhere and wanted to see if they’d be interested in teaming up,” Dunne tweeted on Monday afternoon.

One item in today's story: Heard Aaron Rodgers was telling some opposing players this past season that he was looking to build a team elsewhere and wanted to see if they'd be interested in teaming up. Has obv been thinking of this a while. More here: https://t.co/cWQ90hSw1k — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) May 24, 2021

Rodgers has clearly been thinking about leaving Green Bay for a while, though this didn’t become public until right before the NFL Draft, when Adam Schefter reported that the quarterback wanted out.

The MVP quarterback remains in Green Bay, though a trade is still possible. Rodgers is not reporting to voluntary OTAs.

Most recently, the superstar QB took a trip to Hawaii with his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, and some other friends. Rodgers appeared to be having a good time amid all of the drama with his football career.

If Rodgers remains in Green Bay, he and the Packers will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Saints.