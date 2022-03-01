Aaron Rodgers, Packers Reportedly ‘Working On A Deal’

Aaron Rodgers is technically still deciding if he wants to keep playing with the Green Bay Packers. Should he opt to stay put, they could reach a new contract agreement in short order.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are working with Rodgers’ camp to negotiate a deal that would be “hopefully for them ready to go” if the 38-year-old chooses to stay in Green Bay.

“Nothing is done, but the two sides are at least going back and forth, having discussions, waiting for Rodgers to make his decision,” Rapoport said. “Of course, the Packers want to do nothing to get in the way of that, but they hope and believe he’ll want to come back.”

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers await Aaron Rodgers’ firm decision, but getting him back is their No. 1 priority. And sources say they are working on a deal to be in place if he decides he wants to return to GB. It will be an expensive one. pic.twitter.com/UmF5GLNK91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

Rapoport said an extension would be a “short-term deal that would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL.” As previously reported by ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Rodgers wants a $50 million annual salary.

This doesn’t mean the four-time MVP will elect to play for the Packers. However, Rodgers is believed to be leaning toward returning, and it’s clear the organization that drafted him in 2005 wants to keep him around for at least one more season by any means necessary.

It’s sounds like, one way or another, the long-running saga is close to concluding.