There’s a new quarterbacks coach in Green Bay Wisconsin. And according to Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers had a big say in Tom Clements’ arrival.

Speaking to ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur said Rodgers played a “a significant role,” in who the team hired as its QB coach. But wouldn’t answer whether or not that meant the mercurial back-to-back MVP was returning next season.

What role did Aaron Rodgers have in Matt LaFleur’s decision to hire Tom Clements as QB coach? “A significant role,” LaFleur said. Does that mean Rodgers is coming back? LaFleur wouldn’t go there during a side session here at the combine. pic.twitter.com/AtDIkrhP39 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 2, 2022

The NFL world reacted to LaFleur’s comments across Twitter Wednesday.

“And he’s coming back,” tweeted SB Nation’s Justis Mosqueda.

“My hairline worse than Packers special teams smh,” commented Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman.

“Seems noteworthy …” replied Broncos writer Jeff Legwold.

“I’ll be back,” another user replied with a “Terminator” GIF.

Its anyone’s guess where Aaron Rodgers’ head is at when it comes to his future. One way to read it is that the QB will be back. While another way to interpret it is that the Packers know he’s not coming back and have essentially moved on.

It seems clear that the four-time MVP knows what decision he’s going to make, but he’s enjoyed the puppeteering a bit this offseason.