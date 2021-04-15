Aaron Rodgers Getting Major Praise For Helping His Hometown

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken the podium as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” for the past two weeks. In addition to becoming a fan favorite on the show, Rodgers has also paired up with the program to do some pretty incredible charitable work.

At the end of each episode, the superstar QB has mentioned the North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF), an organization intended to help support small businesses with COVID-19 relief around his hometown of Chico, California.

In an in-depth article for The Athletic, reporter Matt Schneidman outlined the efforts that Rodgers has made to help his community with this project. Speaking with 12 of the small businesses assisted by the former Cal quarterback, Schneidman got some pretty telling responses.

“For us, it has been, obviously, the difference between our decision to close and not,” April Kelly, manager of Nic’s Restaurant in Paradise. “To really have one person make such a huge difference where his roots are, that takes a pretty extraordinary person.

“I was joking around and said Aaron is single-handedly saving downtown Chico… But in a way, that’s kind of what he’s doing.”

With every business Schneidman spoke to came another message of unrelenting gratitude for Rodgers.

“I can never thank him enough. I’ll tell you that much,” A&J Party Center owner Ben Murray said. “Nobody here at our store will ever forget what he’s done for us. I think more people need to realize that our sports heroes aren’t just people who do things on the field.”

So far, Rodgers has contributed $1 million in his own money to support the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund, which he created with the help of the NVCF. Through his two-week stint on “Jeopardy!,” the show is also matching all contestant winnings and donating to the fund.

If you’d like to contribute to Rodgers’ small-business fund, click here.