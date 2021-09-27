Aaron Rodgers’ Reaction To Beating 49ers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers is a very happy man on Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers, 30-28, on a last-second field goal from veteran kicker Mason Crosby.

Green Bay led San Francisco for most of the night, though Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers on a go-ahead drive with less than a minute to play. That was more than enough time for Rodgers to get the Packers in field goal position, though.

Despite having no timeouts, Rodgers marched the Packers up the field with less than a minute to play, setting up a game-winning field goal attempt.

It was good.

This man had 37 seconds and no timeouts. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/XN8lD33Ulv — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2021

It’s pretty personal between Rodgers and the 49ers.

Rodgers is a California native and he wanted to go No. 1 overall to San Francisco when he came out of college. However, the 49ers went with Alex Smith.

“How disappointed are you that you will not be a 49er?” Rodgers was asked on draft night.

“Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me,” the future Hall of Fame quarterback replied.

"How disappointed are you that you will not be a 49er?" "Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn’t draft me." pic.twitter.com/WmIDPO3BmT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 27, 2021

Tonight has to feel pretty good.