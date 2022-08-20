Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Packers QB's Rushing TD Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers doesn't plan on suiting up for any preseason action — but he was in the house for last night's preseason win over the New Orleans Saints.

In fact, he was in the process of a sideline interview when third-string quarterback Danny Etling ripped off a 51-yard rushing touchdown to give the Packers their 20-10 final score in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers was understandably pumped for this score, especially since he predicted a touchdown during his interview.

"What did I tell you!" he said.

Etling was selected by the New England Patriots with a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft. The former LSU star then spent stints with the Falcons, Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos and Canadian Football League before signing with the Packers' practice squad last season.

Primary backup Jordan Love got most of the action in last night's contest, throwing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 12/24 passing. Etling completed his only passing attempt for zero yards.

Rodgers and the Packers will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11.