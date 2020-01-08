Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Cowboys Hiring Mike McCarthy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reacted to the Dallas Cowboys hiring his former head coach in Mike McCarthy. Much has been made of the relationship between Rodgers and McCarthy, but there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between them.

Rodgers told reporters today that he’s happy for McCarthy, who coached the Packers from 2006-18, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl win.

The Packers quarterback said he sent a congratulatory text message to his former head coach.

Perhaps we’ll get a Packers-Cowboys playoff matchup in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers sent a congratulatory text to Mike McCarthy on getting the Cowboys job and McCarthy responded. Rodgers said there might be some campaigning to get out to California for joint practices during the preseason soon, but he’s happy for his longtime former coach. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 8, 2020

Rodgers and McCarthy likely butted heads at the end of their time together in Green Bay, but they were one of the most-successful QB/head coach pairings in the league for a decade.

The Packers made eight straight playoff appearances under McCarthy, winning Super Bowl XLV.

McCarthy was fired by the Packers toward the end of the 2018 season. He was replaced by Matt LaFleur, who has led Green Bay into the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs.

Green Bay is set to take on Seattle on Sunday evening.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is set to be introduced as the Cowboys’ head coach at a press conference this afternoon. It begins at 4 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on NFL Network.