Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The NFC Championship Game Loss

The Green Bay Packers were simply outmatched in this evening’s NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers and Co. were thumped, 37-20, in San Francisco.

Rodgers’ stat line for the contest is somewhat impressive – he completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns – but he also turned the ball over four times.

Following the game, Rodgers admitted that the gap between the Packers and the 49ers looked pretty big this year. San Francisco dominated Green Bay in both of its matchups this season.

However, Rodgers feels that the gap is closer than it appears. Perhaps things will be different next year.

“I don’t think it’s that big. I think it’s pretty close. I think we’re just a little bit more consistent performance from playing with these guys,” he told reporters.

This was just Year 1 of the Matt LaFleur era in Green Bay, so there’s plenty of reason for optimism heading into the future.

Rodgers is 36, though, and while some quarterbacks are playing deep into their 30s (and early 40s), he might not have too many opportunities remaining to win Super Bowl No. 2.

Green Bay needs to make this offseason count in a major way.