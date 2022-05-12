Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Bucks Win: NBA World Reacts

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is having a good week.

The Green Bay Packers superstar could be sitting courtside on Friday night when the NBA team he holds an ownership stake in will attempt to secure a berth to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Wednesday night, the Bucks stunned the Celtics, coming back from a double-digit deficit to win Game 5 on the road.

Rodgers, who purchased part of the Bucks in 2018, took to social media following Game 5.

NBA fans have taken to social media to react to Rodgers' tweet and wonder if he'll be at Game 6.

"Please do not go to game six. Bucks lost at the last game you were at," one fan tweeted.

"Only time I enjoy an Aaron Rodgers tweet," another fan admitted on Twitter.

"Looks like Titletown is in Milwaukee tonight. Soon enough, Titletown will be home to the great city of Green Bay by February," a Packers fan predicts.

Rodgers sat courtside for a game in the Bucks' first round series against the Bulls, though Milwaukee lost that one.

Will we see Rodgers in Milwaukee for Game 6?