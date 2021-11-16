Aaron Rodgers Reacts To How Packers Defense Is Playing

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly Tuesday appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

The former Colts punter turned Sirius XM host commented on Green Bay’s defense. Telling Rodgers, “You’re defense is absurd right now Aaron.”

The 2020 MVP responded and showed some love for his guys on the other side of the ball.

Your guys defense is ABSURD right now Aaron. "They're playing great from top to bottom. De'Vondre Campbell has had a fantastic season & we've had contributions from so many different guys" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/58utIOYUuf — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

“They’re playing great from top to bottom,” Rodgers said. “De’Vondre Campbell has had a fantastic season & we’ve had contributions from so many different guys.”

The Packers are coming off a 17-0 shutout of the Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

Green Bay’s defense didn’t allow Wilson and the ‘Hawks offense to get anything going on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.

Minus Jaire Alexander, the Packers DB’s were still able to get stop D.K. Metcalf and get under his skin. The 23-year-old star was held to just 3 catches and 26 yards before an early exit ended his day.

DK Metcalf got ejected after getting into it with two members of the Packerspic.twitter.com/8xyNkmZXS3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 15, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and the Pack’s next test will be in Minnesota on Sunday. The division rivals battle it out in the early window on Fox.

The Packers signal-caller will look to get back into a rhythm after a brief stay on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Rodgers shook off the rust a bit against Seattle, but the Packers will need more from their franchise QB, especially if the team is down Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones.