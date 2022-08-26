Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Jordan Love's Preseason Performance

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

It's been two years since the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft in hopes of him being the successor to Aaron Rodgers. This preseason Love has looked sharp, and Rodgers is taking notice.

Speaking to Packers TV, Rodgers praised Love for how he's improved with the "little things." He especially liked seeing how Love is developing his footwork and believes he's mastering the offense.

"He's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said.

Love had three touchdown passes in the first two preseason games. He has three touchdowns and five interceptions in the preseason.

As good as he's looked in spots so far, he's not quite ready to unseat Aaron Rodgers.

Through two NFL seasons, Jordan Love has appeared in six games, completing 58-percent of his passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions.

As best as anyone can tell, Aaron Rodgers is going to be the starting quarterback for the Packers until he either leaves the team or the wheels fall off. Right now the former seems a lot more likely than the latter.

Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and is playing some of the best football of his career right now. While it hasn't manifested into a return trip to the Super Bowl, it's clear that he still plans to make one more big run before leaving the team for good.

Will Jordan Love be ready to take over at quarterback when Aaron Rodgers leaves?