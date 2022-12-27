Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos pulled the plug on Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon.

They decided to part ways with him just 15 games into his tenure after they hit rock bottom on Sunday evening. They fell to 4-11 following a 51-14 loss to the 4-10 Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about Hackett since the latter was his offensive coordinator for a few seasons before taking the Broncos' job.

Rodgers spoke about the firing during Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show and admitted that the fit for Hackett wasn't the best.

"Obviously it wasn't a great fit in Denver for a number of reasons that I don't need to bring up but the record is what it was," Rodgers said. "The new owner decided to make a change, which is his prerogative. Hackett is still going to get paid and he still has an incredible wife and family, plus a lot of things to be proud of."

That's a great message from Rodgers to his former offensive coordinator.

Considering Hackett's past success as a play-caller, he'll have another coordinator job in no time.