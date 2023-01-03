Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.

Not long later, the NFL postponed the game and announced it will not be played this week. Plenty in the sporting world have reacted to the horrible moment, but Aaron Rodgers wanted to bring attention to head coach Zac Taylor and the empathy he showed in the moment.

"One person who deserves a lot of credit in this situation was coach Taylor," Rodgers said about the Bengals coach. "I saw him walk across the field and just the empathy that I saw on his face and the way that he handled that."

"Obviously for Coach McDermott, I mean this is your guy so he was going through it," Rodgers continued. "But it wasn't even a question, 'no we're not going to play this game I mean what are you talking about? Do you need more time? Do you need anything, I mean do you even want to play?' So, kudos to Zac for not saying, 'Hey well we're going to play this, you've got five minutes.'"

Our thoughts remain with Hamlin's family.