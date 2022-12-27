Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Injury Situation

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered what is believed to be his third head injury of the 2022 season during this past weekend's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins placed Tua under concussion protocol on Monday.

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers shared his thoughts on the unfortunate injury situation.

"It's probably time to maybe consider shutting it down," Rodgers said. "At some point you do start thinking about your cognitive function later in life.

"I like the kid and the way he goes about his business. I hope he makes the right decision for him and I know he will."

It's currently unknown when exactly Tua suffered his most recent concussion, but many believe it happened when he smacked his head against the turf just before halftime. He stayed in the game and threw three interceptions.

Tua suffered a scary head injury during a Week 4 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared to suffer another head injury just days earlier in Week 3, sparking heavy controversy regarding the Dolphins' handling of the situation.

Tua's status is unknown as the Dolphins head into their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots.