Viewers of the Packers vs. Bears game on Sunday Night Football might’ve seen two Aaron Rodgers on their TV screens.

As Green Bay’s quarterback was on the field, the NBC kept cutting to a man in the stands who looked oddly like the three-time MVP. The real Aaron Rodgers addressed the situation during his weekly Tuesday appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“I was basically trying to astro-project my self into the stands,” Rodgers joked dryly. “And I was able to do that and then they found me, somehow. That was an astro-projection of my own body, with a filled-in beard.”

“Great beard by the way.”

“That was a total plant by NBC,” Rodgers laughed.

The funniest moment of the Rodgers doppelgänger in the Lambeau stands was when he acknowledged the camera.

The Aaron-Rodgers lookalike wasn’t the only instance of doppelgänger activity this past NFL Sunday. Earlier in the day, Texans punter Cameron Johnston took off his helmet and had a striking resemblance to comedian Bill Burr.

Didn't know Bill Burr plays on the Texans 😂 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/F5bWZLEv2t — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2021

We’ll see if Rodgers’ astro-projection continues to pop-up in the stands for the rest of the season.