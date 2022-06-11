Aaron Rodgers "Really Enjoys" Sammy Watkins: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a one-year, $1.85 million contract with the Green Bay Packers.

This signing is miles away from a replacement for two-time All-Pro wideout Davante Adams, but Packers QB Aaron Rodgers seems to be pretty happy with the addition to his wide receiver corps.

Earlier this week, the back-to-back league MVP shared his thoughts on Watkins joining the Packers' roster.

“I was 100% on board with that. I think it’s important you get guys who have a lot to play for, and I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career... I love the disposition. I really enjoy the person,” Rodgers said, per Packers insider Matt Schneidman.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Rodgers.

"I think I’m in the minority but I believe Sammy Watkins is in for a huge year if he can stay on the field," one fan wrote.

"Damn good player ......when/if he plays," another added.

In addition to the loss of superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, the Packers also lost secondary option Marquez Valdes-Scantling earlier this offseason. Allen Lazard is returning as the team's No. 1 option alongside incoming rookie Christian Watson.

Watkins, the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft, spent his most recent season with the Baltimore Ravens. Through 13 games and nine starts in 2021, the 28-year-old wide receiver reeled in 27 catches for a career-low 394 yards and one touchdown.

Watkins will look to bounce back with some improved production as a member of the Packers' offense in 2022.