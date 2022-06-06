Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

After previously opting-out of attending the Packers voluntary OTAs, Aaron Rodgers will reportedly be there for his mandatory duties this week.

The news comes via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who has it sourced that the reigning back-to-back MVP is on his way to minicamp.

One of the biggest storylines of this year's minicamp will be how Rodgers connects with his new offensive weapons.

With no more Davante Adams in town, this will be Aaron's best chance yet to get some work in with second-round pick Christian Watson, and fellow rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure.

The veteran QB reportedly connected with Watson shortly after the draft to congratulate him.

With Watson explaining, "He wanted to make sure that I knew that he was looking out and that when he stepped in the building that it was time to work."

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he has remained in contact with Aaron Rodgers throughout the offseason, and didn't seem overly concerned that the 10-time Pro Bowler wasn't in attendance for Green Bay's voluntary activities.