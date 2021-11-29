Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision On Toe Surgery

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly deciding against going under the knife to repair his injured toe.

On Monday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that the three-time MVP won’t undergo a procedure right now.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

“[Packers] QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time,” Rapoport reported. “At this time is key,” he continued. “The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve.”

Rodgers missed practice this week due to the toe fracture. But that didn’t stop him from leading the Packers to a home win over the Rams on Sunday.

The nine-time Pro Bowler finished the day 28-45 for 307 yards and three total touchdowns on the way to the 36-28 victory.

“It comes down to managing the pain,” Rodgers told the media in the week leading up to the game. Since Aaron Rodgers’ return from the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Packers QB has practiced just once.

Green Bay sits at 9-3 heading into the Week 13 bye. The Packers return from their week off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

If the Packers can get back some of the team’s notable injuries, it could be a scary sight for the rest of the league.