Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

As Aaron Rodgers continues to be at odds with the Green Bay Packers organization, trade speculation for the superstar quarterback has only grown over the past few days.

Last week, Rodgers reportedly narrowed his preferred trade destinations down to three teams: the 49ers, Raiders and Broncos. But, according to Denver insider Benjamin Allbright, that list has now been narrowed even further.

During an appearance with Broncos Country Tonight on iHeartRadio, Allbright revealed that he believes there’s a better chance than not that Rodgers ends up with the Broncos — his No. 1 choice — in 2021.

“I think it’s better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers’ camp that Denver is his number one destination,” he said. “His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos.”

@AllbrightNFL with @redwardsradio: "I think it's better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers' camp that Denver is his number one destination. His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos." FIRE IT UP GEORGE! pic.twitter.com/e1iNzHjac3 — Sayre Bedinger (@SayreBedinger) May 6, 2021

News of a potential Rodgers trade first broke last week when reports indicated the Green Bay QB had become “so disgruntled” with the organization that he no longer wants to return to the team in 2021. While the Packers have reportedly done everything they can to get Rodgers to stay for his 17th year with the franchise, it seems the two parties have passed the point of no return.

Unless something drastic changes in the next few days, it’s looking like a happy Aaron Rodgers won’t be returning to Green Bay for the start of next year.

Heading into this upcoming season, the Broncos have some notable QB uncertainty. Landing a three-time league MVP in Rodgers would solve all of these concerns.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Green Bay.