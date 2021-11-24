The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Responds To Latest Story Involving His Toe Injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Minnesota.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, the Wall Street Journal published a story reporting that Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is suffering from a condition colloquially referred to as “COVID Toe.”

In these reports, the WSJ described the condition as a painful symptom of COVID-19 that causes “discoloration and lesions” on the toes.

During a virtual press conference this afternoon, Rodgers, who recently sat out 10 days with a positive COVID-19 test, disputed these reports.

Clearly frustrated by what he called “disinformation,” the reigning league MVP lifted his foot up to the camera to show that he has “no lesions” and explained that he’s simply suffering from a fractured toe.

He also said he expects a full apology from the Wall Street Journal, calling it “what used to be” a reputable journalistic institution.

The confusion surrounding these reports actually stems from Rodgers himself. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the star QB described his toe issue as a “COVID injury.”

Even with the injury now confirmed as a fracture, it appears it won’t be keeping Rodgers off the field anytime soon. Playing through the issue this past weekend, the Packers’ signal caller threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a tightly-contested loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 12, Rodgers and his Green Bay squad will take on the Los Angeles Rams.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.