Aaron Rodgers Responds To Latest Story Involving His Toe Injury

Earlier this morning, the Wall Street Journal published a story reporting that Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is suffering from a condition colloquially referred to as “COVID Toe.”

In these reports, the WSJ described the condition as a painful symptom of COVID-19 that causes “discoloration and lesions” on the toes.

During a virtual press conference this afternoon, Rodgers, who recently sat out 10 days with a positive COVID-19 test, disputed these reports.

Clearly frustrated by what he called “disinformation,” the reigning league MVP lifted his foot up to the camera to show that he has “no lesions” and explained that he’s simply suffering from a fractured toe.

He also said he expects a full apology from the Wall Street Journal, calling it “what used to be” a reputable journalistic institution.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said there is no lesions on his toes. He said he has a fractured toe. He said he expects a full apology from the Wall St. Journal. "I have a fractured toe," he said. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers makes it clear he does not have "COVID toe" and says he's dealing with a fractured toe. Prior to recording, Rodgers actually lifted up his foot to show everyone his toe. Fracture happened during his quarantine doing his own workouts.pic.twitter.com/KJILzouMeV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2021

The confusion surrounding these reports actually stems from Rodgers himself. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the star QB described his toe issue as a “COVID injury.”

Even with the injury now confirmed as a fracture, it appears it won’t be keeping Rodgers off the field anytime soon. Playing through the issue this past weekend, the Packers’ signal caller threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a tightly-contested loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 12, Rodgers and his Green Bay squad will take on the Los Angeles Rams.