Aaron Rodgers Responds To Teammate Receiving Death Threats

Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling experienced the cruel world of NFL fandom on Sunday night, receiving death threats after a costly mistake in their loss to the Colts.

The young receiver made a big 47-yard catch late in regulation to set up the game-tying field goal from Mason Crosby with three seconds left. But, his late-game heroics were soon replaced with a game-costing mistake.

On just the second play of the Packers’ first overtime drive, Valdes-Scantling fumbled the ball after taking a big hit from Indianapolis safety Julian Blackmon. The Colts made their way down the field, hitting a game-winning field goal just four plays later and sealing the game at 34-31.

The Green Bay receiver responded to the death threats he received on Twitter.

“Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back,” Valdes-Scantling wrote.

Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back. ✊🏾 — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 23, 2020

His team did have his back. Aaron Rodgers defended his teammate on an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

“I would say that’s extremely unnecessary,” Rodgers said of the death threats. “I understand the rooting interests in the game and how important it is to so many people, and it’s really important to us, too. But I think that’s very unnecessary. I’m sorry he had to go through that. I’m sure if I was checking social media, I’m sure there would be plenty of games where that happened to me.”

While his message was somewhat supportive, Rodgers certainly could’ve gone to greater extremes in condemning the heinous acts against his receiver. The star quarterback shrugged off the incident, telling his teammates they should simply choose not to look at social media after games.

“My advice to our guys would be to maybe put down the social media, whether it’s coming off a great game or coming off a game where you made a mistake,” Rodgers said.

Valdes-Scantling took the issue much more seriously, using it as an opportunity to speak out against this kind of behavior.

“I wasn’t concerned with my life or fearful in that regard,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “It was just to show people that you can’t be disgusting to other people around the world. Social media gives cowards the right to say whatever they want with no consequences. People can say whatever they want as long as people in this building and in my family, they all care about me. That’s all that matters.”

Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers and the rest of the Packers will look to bounce back against the Bears on Sunday night.