Aaron Rodgers Revealed 1 Team He’ll Never Play For

As NFL fans continue to speculate about Aaron Rodgers’ 2022 destination – with the Pittsburgh Steelers gaining some traction as of late – you can apparently cross one team off the list.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback has admitted that there’s one NFL team he will never play for under any circumstance.

Rodgers says that he will never play for the Chicago Bears. That has to be music to Packers fans ears.

The Packers are set to play the Bears this weekend. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Green Bay quarterback was asked if playing for Chicago would ever be a possibility.

“No. No. It’s just not going to happen, man,” Rodgers admitted.

Here’s Aaron Rodgers on playing in Chicago, growing up a fan of the Bulls and whether he would ever join the Bears. (Via @packers) pic.twitter.com/0rRshHy4C8 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 13, 2021

So, there you go.

While Rodgers’ future in Green Bay is very much up in the air, you can cross one team off the potential destination list.

The Packers and the Bears are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.