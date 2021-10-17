The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Rodgers Revealed 1 Team He’ll Never Play For

A closeup of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 30: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

As NFL fans continue to speculate about Aaron Rodgers’ 2022 destination – with the Pittsburgh Steelers gaining some traction as of late – you can apparently cross one team off the list.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback has admitted that there’s one NFL team he will never play for under any circumstance.

Rodgers says that he will never play for the Chicago Bears. That has to be music to Packers fans ears.

The Packers are set to play the Bears this weekend. Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Green Bay quarterback was asked if playing for Chicago would ever be a possibility.

“No. No. It’s just not going to happen, man,” Rodgers admitted.

So, there you go.

While Rodgers’ future in Green Bay is very much up in the air, you can cross one team off the potential destination list.

The Packers and the Bears are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.