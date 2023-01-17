Aaron Rodgers Reveals 1 Situation He Won't Be A Part Of

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 01: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on January 01, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since the Green Bay Packers season came to an end on Jan. 8.

They were facing a win-and-in scenario against the Detroit Lions but failed to beat them after leading for most of the game.

That has led to more speculation about whether Rodgers will call it a career since he hasn't gotten back to a Super Bowl since the 2010-11 season.

Rodgers spoke to Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon and while he did say he needs time to figure out what he wants to do, he also said that he won't be part of a rebuild.

"If there's a rebuild going on, I won't be a part of that," Rodgers said.

This makes sense since Rodgers has been in win-now mode his entire career. He's also toward the end of his career so he wants to do everything in his power to win one more championship.

The Packers just signed Rodgers to a multi-year deal last year so he'll likely still get what he wants since he's still playing at a high level.