Aaron Rodgers Reveals Game He Was Team's Offensive Coordinator

A fun topic came up during Aaron Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers came on the show for his usual segment on Tuesday afternoon and touched on a game that he was the offensive coordinator for.

He usually gets the plays from the full-time offensive coordinator when he's in the lineup but for this game, he was out injured.

"I have been an OC for a game before. I called a lot of Matt Flynn's 2011 Week 17 game," Rodgers said. "He had a nice day. I think it's been out there that I had a hand in a lot of those calls."

That was the game when Flynn threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns as the Packers took down the Detroit Lions, 45-41.

Rodgers also said that he thinks he'd be a good full-time offensive coordinator after his playing career is up.

He's going to have to start sending in some applications once some jobs become available in a few years.