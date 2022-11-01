Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Hope For The NFL Trade Deadline

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers suffered yet another loss - this time at the hands of the Buffalo Bills.

After entering the season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers are just hoping to make the playoffs at this point. Following the team's 3-5 start, fans were starting to wonder if the team would finally make a trade for a wide receiver.

Aaron Rodgers is hoping for the same thing. During an interview this afternoon, Rodgers made it clear he's hoping the team adds someone before the trade deadline.

"“I was kind of hoping there might be some news during this show that we can break. In live time, that would be pretty cool," Rodgers said during his time on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Packers are dealing with a plethora of injuries to the wide receiver corps. Green Bay welcomed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson back for the game against Buffalo, but he left with a concussion.

Will the Packers add someone before the deadline?