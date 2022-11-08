Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Plan For Mike McCarthy's Return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Mike McCarthy is set to make his triumphant return to Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Dallas Cowboys head coach will be returning to Lambeau for the first time since late 2018 before he got fired by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers fired him after a loss that dropped them to 4-7-1.

Aaron Rodgers, who was coached by McCarthy for 13 seasons, is excited for him to come back. He even wants to give him a massive hug when he sees him again.

“I know it really means a lot to him to come back. I really hope the reception for him is as warm as it needs to be," Rodgers said during Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers will also likely be hoping to beat McCarthy as the Packers are in a rut right now. They've lost five straight and are 3-6 after starting the season at 3-1.

Kickoff on Sunday will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.