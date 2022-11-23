Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Thanksgiving Plans

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers will be spending his Thanksgiving with a longtime teammate/friend.

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the Green Bay quarterback revealed that he'll have Thanksgiving dinner at the house of longtime Packers kicker Mason Crosby.

Rodgers said the Thanksgiving celebration is usually held at his home, but this year the Crosbys stepped up to the plate.

“There’s never really been too many competing parties, but this year the Crosbys, you know those kickers, they rose up and said, ‘Not this year. This year is ours,’” Rodgers said, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. “I was assuming the Bakhtiaris (David and Frankie) and the Cobbs (Randall and Aiyda) would kind of triple host this thing at my house gladly like I’ve done in the past, but the Crosbys kind of jumped in there and bogarted all of our guest lists, so it’s at the Crosbys this year.”

Rodgers, 38, and Crosby, 38, have been Green Bay teammates since 2007.

After this Thanksgiving celebration, the Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 12 matchup on Sunday.

The Packers are 4-7 on the year so far.