Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Often He Thinks About Retirement

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers for his 18th season following back-to-back MVP campaigns. While the 38-year-old quarterback remains on top of his game, he's given thought to hanging up his cleats.

On Wednesday night, Rodgers and Tom Brady defeated Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in "The Match." During the golf competition in Las Vegas, via Dov Kleiman, the Packers said he thinks about retirement "all the time."

"When you commit, you're 100 percent," Rodgers said. "But the older you get, the interests change, and the grind, I think, wears on you a little more."

After tallying 37 passing touchdowns to just four interceptions last season, Rodgers isn't as worried about on the on-field aspect. Yet other factors could lead him to not play as long as Brady, who will turn 45 before returning for his 23rd season.

"The football part is the easy part. That's the joy. It's the other stuff that wears on you and makes you think about life after football," Rodgers said. "Tommy obviously sets the bar so high with playing so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming."

Rodgers maintained retirement as a possibility following the 2021 season before signing a three-year, $150 million extension. Pat McAfee, who has frequently interviewed the quarterback on his show, said retirement was "a very real consideration" for Rodgers.

Maybe Rodgers will want to clear more time for golf after sinking the winning putt on the 12th hole Wednesday night.