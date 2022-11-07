Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Regrets Not Retiring This Year

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers walks off the field in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

2022 has been anything but what Aaron Rodgers had hoped going into the year.

The back-to-back reigning MVP is currently on pace to have his worst statistical season in nearly a decade, and it's not like the wins are there either.

After the Packers disappointing loss to the 1-6 Lions, Rodgers was asked if he regrets not hanging it up after last year given his disposition; something that the 38-year-old took issue with.

“I think that’s an exaggeration,” Rodgers replied. “Frustration and miserability are two different emotions. When I decided to come back it was all-in, and I don’t make decisions in hindsight.”

Rodgers went on to say that he had some, “Some s----y throws, for sure" in Sunday's three-interception performance, before explaining that he tried to make plays where he could.

“Obviously I don’t want to lead us in rushing,” Rodgers said. “But I knew I was going to have to make plays with my legs, and moving forward I’m going to have to keep doing things like that.”

The Packers are losers of five straight with a Sunday afternoon matchup vs. the well-rested Cowboys next week.