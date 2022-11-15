Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Thinks NFL Will Make Field Change

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

In recent years, many NFL players have blamed artificial turf for many of the non-contact injuries we see every week.

On Tuesday, Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers lent his voice to the debate. Admitting that while there are perks to the field turf, it may be time for a change.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed playing indoors over the years on turf, I do think it’s time to play on grass. I think you’d see less of these non-contact injuries," Rodgers said. “This would be putting money where your mouth is if the league is really interested in player safety."

When asked if he had any faith in the NFL to put forth such a change, Rodgers replied that he does not.

Earlier this year, a number of Giants fans called for MetLife Stadium to make the switch to grass following Sterling Shepard's season-ending ACL tear on a routine play.

Whether or not that happens, is another question entirely.