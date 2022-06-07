Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He'd Consider Playing For Another Team

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Every offseason for the past few years, Green Bay Packers fans have been left to wonder about the future of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Trade rumors, retirement rumors and more abounded about the back-to-back MVP earlier this offseason as well. However, when all was said and done, Rodgers signed a lucrative contract that keeps him with the team for another three years.

Will he finish his career with the Packers, though? That was a question posed to the star quarterback by reporters on Tuesday afternoon and Rodgers had an answer.

"Definitely.

"Aaron Rodgers said he’s not sure how many more years he will play — he’s taking it year by year — but when asked if he will finish his career with the Packers, he said: 'Definitely,'" Packers reporter Rob Demovsky wrote on Twitter.

This is the most definite answer Rodgers has given on his future in some time. He's always left the door open for other opportunities in the past, but now he seems to be certain about his future.

Packers fans would certainly love to see him retire after spending his entire career in Green Bay, rather than retiring on a one-day contract.

Will Rodgers play elsewhere?