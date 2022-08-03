Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He'll Ever Reconcile With His Family

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) keeps warm during a time out during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022, in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It may not be right now, but Aaron Rodgers could have a relationship with his family one day.

It's been well documented that Rodgers hasn't had a good relationship with his parents or his two brothers.

There was a messy fallout years ago and since then, he hasn't spoken with any of them.

Rodgers recently opened up about that situation on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast" and said that it's possible that he'll talk to his family again at some point.

"I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point," Rodgers said (first transcribed by TMZ). "But, it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play."

Rodgers also added that he has no resentment towards any of his family members a bit later on in the episode.

As the saying goes, time heals all wounds.