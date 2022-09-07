Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He's Nervous For Season Opener

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

This coming Sunday is far from Aaron Rodgers' first season opener, but that doesn't mean that he still doesn't get some of those Week 1 nerves.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Rodgers said that he still gets butterflies running out of the tunnel and if you don't, that may be a problem.

“I think if you’re not nervous or don’t have the butterflies, maybe you’re doing the wrong thing," the Packers QB said. "So I’ll be excited to see how I feel before the game.”

Rodgers says he enjoys the excitement of being "under the microscope" and the pressure he feels to perform at a high level.

Green Bay opens up on the road against the Vikings in FOX's "America's Game of the Week."

The 4:25 PM game will mark the four-time MVP's 15th season-opening start since taking over for Brett Favre in in 2008.