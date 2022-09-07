Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He's Nervous For Season Opener
This coming Sunday is far from Aaron Rodgers' first season opener, but that doesn't mean that he still doesn't get some of those Week 1 nerves.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Rodgers said that he still gets butterflies running out of the tunnel and if you don't, that may be a problem.
“I think if you’re not nervous or don’t have the butterflies, maybe you’re doing the wrong thing," the Packers QB said. "So I’ll be excited to see how I feel before the game.”
Rodgers says he enjoys the excitement of being "under the microscope" and the pressure he feels to perform at a high level.
Green Bay opens up on the road against the Vikings in FOX's "America's Game of the Week."
The 4:25 PM game will mark the four-time MVP's 15th season-opening start since taking over for Brett Favre in in 2008.