Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He's Thinking About Retirement

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It's no secret that Aaron Rodgers is closer to the end of his playing career.

Rodgers is currently 38 years old and it's rare to see a quarterback play well into his 40s (unless you're Tom Brady or Brett Favre).

That's potentially why Pat McAfee asked Rodgers on Tuesday during his show if he's thought about life after football.

"When you're in it, obviously the focus is on the season," Rodgers said. "The focus is on the preparation. That doesn't change but it also doesn't change the fact that you can't have interests outside of the game that you take your mind to from time to time. There is life outside of football during the season and I think it's important to keep that balance. I'm not looking forward to the end and life after football is going to be a tough transition but I don't know when that's gonna be."

It's unlikely that Rodgers calls it a career after this season, especially since he just signed a massive extension during the offseason.

He currently has four more years left on his contract and is set to make a boatload of money during that time.

Retirement will come for Rodgers at some point, but not until his level of play really goes down.

His Packers will look to get back in the win column next Sunday when they play the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.