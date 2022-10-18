Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following a touchdown completion to Robert Tonyan #85(not pictured) during the second quarter of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands.

Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.

Saying, “I’m gonna cut way back, I’m gonna be skimping on the budget big time if this [expletive] doesn’t turn around.”

Rodgers ranks in the top-10 most sacked quarterbacks so far this season with 15. And Green Bay's offense has struggled mightily to string four quarters of good play together.

The back-to-back MVP still doesn't appear to have trust in his young receivers and has recently said that the Packers should scale back and simplify their offensive philosophy.

Head coach Matt LaFleur says he doesn't know what that means, but something's going to have to give if the Pack want to find themselves bringing a Lombardi back to Titletown.