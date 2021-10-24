The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals NFL Team With Meanest Fans

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers showed last week that he has no problems getting into it with an opposing fan base – if they deserve it, of course.

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback had some not-so-kind words for the Chicago Bears fan base last Sunday. Rodgers repeatedly told a group of Bears fans “I still own you!” after rushing for the game-sealing touchdown on Sunday. Photos later showed that the Bears fans were flipping Rodgers off following the touchdown.

There’s another NFL fan base with better trash-talking fans, though.

According to Rodgers, the Philadelphia Eagles have the meanest, best trash-talking fans in the entire National Football League.

“No, it happens a lot of places,” Rodgers said of the trash talk. “Definitely not just Chicago. There’s some other places we’ve been that have some rowdy fans. Philly I think may be the best trash talkers.

“I told this story back years and years ago, when somebody the entire game – I was a backup – he yelled, ‘Hey Rodgers, get the splinters out of your ass.’ All game long. To where, by the time the third quarter happened I was impressed that he was still at it, so I turned and gave him a little wave.

“But yeah, Philly fans. Real good trash talkers.”

Most of the NFL world is probably going to believe that.

