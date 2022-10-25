Aaron Rodgers Reveals The Packers' Biggest Problem Right Now

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are off to an extremely disappointing start in 2022.

Despite having the back-to-back league MVP under center, the Packers are 2-4 to start the year. And with Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders, the team has dropped its last three games.

During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers explained why the Packers can't seem to get things right.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps," he said, per Matt Schneidman.

Rodgers himself is one of the NFL's most seasoned veterans. But this year, he's playing alongside quite a few new faces around the league. Clearly, getting some of these young guys up to speed has been a challenge.

Rodgers completed 23/35 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Packers' 23-21 loss to the Commanders this past weekend. The team will have a tough matchup this coming weekend as they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.