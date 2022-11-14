Aaron Rodgers Reveals What He Was Mad About On Sideline

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 13: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday evening but it didn't come without some drama.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers got heated with head coach Matt LaFleur toward the end of regulation when they passed on 3rd and short. Rodgers wanted to run the ball, based on what he was saying.

Rodgers also couldn't stand the rest of the play calls on that series.

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers said (first transcribed by NESN). “Yeah, I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation. And also felt like it was two-minute so I was going to be calling those plays. I was in a pretty good rhythm, obviously, I didn’t have a ton of attempts tonight, but I felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm. I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted to tonight. So I wanted a chance to go win the game.”

That drive ended up not mattering as the Packers were able to drive down the field in overtime before Mason Crosby hit the game-winning field goal.

The Packers are now 4-6 as they have a short week this week to prep for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.