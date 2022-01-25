Aaron Rodgers Reveals When He Expects To Make Decision

Prior to the 2021 season, it seemed as though the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay was coming to a close. But after yet another MVP-caliber year with the Packers, the quarterback’s future with the organization is far more up in the air.

Rodgers still hasn’t revealed whether or not he’ll stick around in 2022 — but that decision will apparently come sooner rather than later.

On Tuesday, the reigning league MVP revealed that he plans on making his decision “well before” free agency out of respect for the Green Bay franchise. He points to the Packers’ window for franchise tagging Davante Adams in February as his timeline, per NFL insider Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization … and that 100% will not happen,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers’ original contract with the Packers went through the 2023 season. But after renegotiating that final season into a “void” year, the superstar quarterback will now become a free agent after this upcoming season. This past offseason, Rodgers made it very clear he’s willing to hold out in order to force a trade — so that could be an option this year as well.

With a team many viewed as favorites to win the Super Bowl, Rodgers and the Packers fell to the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional round matchup this past weekend.

