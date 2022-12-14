Aaron Rodgers Reveals Who He's Rooting For This Week

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have the tiniest of tiny windows to potentially reach the playoffs right now, but they'll need a ton of help to get there. As a result, they've got a rooting guide for Week 15.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show yesterday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed that he's rooting for the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football this week. A Seahawks win would effectively eliminate the Packers from the playoffs.

"We're gonna be tuning in Thursday and rooting for one team we don't usually root for," Rodgers said of the 49ers.

The Packers-49ers rivalry has become pretty intense in recent years. There are a lot of connections between the two teams stemming from Packers head coach Matt LaFleur being a former staffer for Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers.

More importantly, the 49ers have been a thorn in the Packers' side for the better part of five years to boot. They knocked Green Bay out of the playoffs in 2019 and 2021.

Few teams have cost Aaron Rodgers as many chances at returning to the Super Bowl as the 49ers have even going back to the Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick days.

It may feel weird for the Packers to be cheering for the 49ers this weekend. But that's the situation they find themselves in.

Will the 49ers do the Packers a solid this Thursday?