Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He No Longer Fears Death

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he used to have a great fear of death.

In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed he grew up afraid of Y2K being the end of his life. However, the back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns.

"Ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and alleviated a lot of the stress around the idea of needing to accomplish things before I actually die and has kinda taken away some of that fear," Rodgers said. "I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending.”

McAfee, astounded, cut Rodgers off to clarify his comments. "Did you just say ayahuasca makes you see the other side? You just said you saw death, is that what I just heard there?”

“Well you definitely see the other side, yeah,” Rodgers responded. “I’m not talking about life and death, I’m talking about the veil between the seen world and the unseen world.”

Rodgers has certainly had a few interesting life experiences in recent years.