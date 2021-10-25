Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Woke Up With A Sore Back

Aaron Rodgers had another big day on Sunday, leading the Green Bay Packers to their sixth straight win, defeating the Washington Football Team, 24-10.

The MVP quarterback put up some big numbers, throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 27 of 35 passing.

Rodgers apparently did all of this despite waking up with a painful back. The Packers quarterback revealed to reporters that he was battling back pain prior to Sunday afternoon’s game.

“I do have to give a big shout out to [Packers Coordinator of Rehabilitation] Nate Weir and [Packers Chiropractor] Mike Zoelle,” Rodgers said at his postgame press conference. “I woke up this morning and my back was killing me, it was all locked up. And I came in here early, and I’m thankful for those guys taking care of me in order to go out and play today.”

Rodgers blamed the back soreness on his hotel bed. He’s clearly not a fan of having to sleep in a hotel the night before home games.

“My back was a little stiff Saturday,” Rodgers added. “Maybe you guys know this or don’t know this, but there’s an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep we stay at a hotel. And I don’t want to blame it on the hotel, it’s a nice hotel. But my bed at the house that I sleep in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think. And that’s just my opinion.”

Perhaps the Packers can work out a “stay at home on Saturday night” option in Rodgers’ next contract – assuming he sticks around, that is.