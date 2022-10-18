Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He's Not Panicking About Record

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field after the Packers lost 27-10 to the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There's been a lot of panic surrounding the Green Bay Packers to start the season.

They won three of their first four games before losing their last two. They are currently 3-3 and have a massive game coming up this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't panicking, even though the vibes are down. He said as much to Pat McAfee during a Tuesday afternoon appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"The Bucs, Rams, San Fran & us are all 3-3," Rodgers said. "I don't think there's any panic in any of those four places."

Rodgers does make a good point here. Both the Bucs & Rams have looked human to start this season after looking unbeatable for most of last season.

The 49ers have also been dealing with a lot to start the season and they're still in a decent place as well.

Rodgers is definitely embracing the mentality of "it's a marathon, not a sprint" during Green Bay's struggles.