Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why NFL's 'Best' Referees Have Left

Aaron Rodgers is a proponent of increased referee pay in the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback believes all of the "best" referees are no longer with the league because they've taken higher-paying jobs in broadcasting.

Rodgers specifically referenced CBS Sports officiating analyst Gene Steratore — his "favorite ref of all-time."

"Listen, the best refs we've had in the league are on TV now," Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "They're not working in the league office. They're on TV. Gene Steratore, my favorite ref of all-time. I think one of the best guys at understanding how to interact with guys and how to communicate with them, and then how to control a game without being a part of it. Gene was incredible at that, but Gene is on TV now. Why? Because they pay more."

Rodgers also referenced NBC/Amazon rules analyst Terry McAulay and ESPN's John Parry.

"Terry McAulay, also a fantastic referee. He's not working as the head of refs for the league office. He's on TV. John Parry, another great referee. What is he doing? He's working on TV," Rodgers added. "All of these guys who were fantastic whitecaps, and all who've left in probably the last five years. You've had eight or nine really good whitecap longtime referees. Are any of them working at the league office? No."

Rodgers feels the NFL needs to pay up in order to keep the best of the best in business.

"If the league was smart, they would go grab one of those guys, pay them whatever they want, and make this a little easier for the refs," he said. "They have a tough job to do, but there's some things to be simplified."